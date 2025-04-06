KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

