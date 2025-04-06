T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 179333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $531.11 million, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

