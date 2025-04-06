T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 179333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $531.11 million, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.
