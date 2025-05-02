PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $38,966,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $22,507,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after buying an additional 937,726 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,781,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,391,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,682,825.84. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $3,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,999,572.72. This trade represents a 0.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 and sold 389,842 shares worth $7,820,003. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 price target on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Asana Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

