Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 219.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $24.46 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

