272 Capital LP Sells 532,408 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

272 Capital LP trimmed its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 532,408 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPLD. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 375,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

In other news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,885.52. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

