272 Capital LP Makes New $176,000 Investment in Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR)

272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 272 Capital LP owned 0.09% of Anteris Technologies Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 4th quarter worth $9,300,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global in the fourth quarter worth about $7,220,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the fourth quarter worth about $5,876,000. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AVR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

NASDAQ AVR opened at $4.73 on Friday. Anteris Technologies Global Corp has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97.

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

