13D Management LLC Sells 36,560 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

13D Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,560 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group makes up approximately 4.8% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,148,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,749,000 after purchasing an additional 203,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after buying an additional 147,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,320,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,703,000 after buying an additional 180,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 467,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,525,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

JHG opened at $34.77 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

