272 Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

272 Capital LP lessened its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305,510 shares during the period. Xperi accounts for 0.7% of 272 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 272 Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Xperi worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Xperi Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Xperi stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Xperi
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xperi
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Is It Time to Load Up on Bond ETFs?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Peloton Moves Toward Profitability, But Can the Turnaround Last?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Roblox Stock Gains Momentum and Can Top $100 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.