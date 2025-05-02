272 Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

272 Capital LP lessened its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305,510 shares during the period. Xperi accounts for 0.7% of 272 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 272 Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Xperi worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.