1248 Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Arista Networks comprises 0.8% of 1248 Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,446,799 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.