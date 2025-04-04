World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,593 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $196,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Netflix by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.74.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $917.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $972.68 and a 200 day moving average of $873.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.