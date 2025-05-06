James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.15 million.
Shares of JRVR opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.02. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.38%.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
