Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $178.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

