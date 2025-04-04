Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Emerald in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Emerald alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerald

Emerald Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $751.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Emerald by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 86,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Emerald by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.