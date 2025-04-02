YouGov (LON:YOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

YouGov (LON:YOUGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. YouGov had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

YouGov Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of LON YOU traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 302 ($3.90). 1,542,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,913. The company has a market cap of £353.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 347.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 275 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,025 ($13.25).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.83) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Monday.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

Earnings History for YouGov (LON:YOU)

