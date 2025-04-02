Anpario (LON:ANP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Anpario had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Anpario Stock Down 1.9 %

LON:ANP traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 380 ($4.91). 45,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.46. The firm has a market cap of £64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.58. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.50 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488.55 ($6.32). The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Anpario Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

Insider Transactions at Anpario

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Marc Wilson purchased 3,778 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £15,036.44 ($19,439.48). 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.91) to GBX 500 ($6.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Monday.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

