Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. Delek US has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -9.18%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,455,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,842,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 345,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 270,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 180,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

