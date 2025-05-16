Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.10% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 135,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 125,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $415,776 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP opened at $59.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.56. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.