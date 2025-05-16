Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Hancock Whitney worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

