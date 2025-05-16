Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 39,876 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 8,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,270,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $204.81 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day moving average of $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

