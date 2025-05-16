EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,932 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Giles Andrew Goodburn acquired 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $32,011.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,309.76. The trade was a 4.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

