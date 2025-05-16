Deutsche Bank AG Buys 31,608 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,190,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,373,000 after buying an additional 65,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $235.28 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $192.94 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average of $254.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

