Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,094 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after buying an additional 650,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 544,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,123,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,924,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of WMS stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

