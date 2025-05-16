Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Decreased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 269,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brunswick by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 851,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

