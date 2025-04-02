Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Increases By 25.0%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NEC Price Performance

Shares of NEC stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. NEC has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $106.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72.

About NEC

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

