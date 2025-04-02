UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.422-2.432 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.6 %

UniFirst stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.63. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $243.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UniFirst from $235.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UniFirst

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.