MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.4 days.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.