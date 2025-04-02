MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.4 days.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.30.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
