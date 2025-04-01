Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFC Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 30,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

