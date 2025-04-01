National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $232,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
