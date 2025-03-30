Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Expands By 88.9%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,256,000 after buying an additional 114,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 760,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 128,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,934. The company has a market capitalization of $267.38 million, a P/E ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.53%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

