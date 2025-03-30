Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declines By 64.7%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. 2,991,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,469. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

