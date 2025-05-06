Covenant Partners LLC Has $176,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

