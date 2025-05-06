M&C Saatchi plc (SAA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.95 on June 11th

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 21.9% increase from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

SAA stock opened at GBX 160.53 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.44. M&C Saatchi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.92).

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 9.63 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

