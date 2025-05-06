iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,190 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after buying an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,687,000. BOKF NA raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 412,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,045,000 after purchasing an additional 819,578 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.