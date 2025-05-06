Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $171,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 47,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.54.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $361.69 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

