29,540 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Ossiam boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after purchasing an additional 870,451 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,236,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.
PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of PEP stock opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.71%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
See Also
