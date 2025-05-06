BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires £17,400 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £17,400 ($23,129.07).

BP Price Performance

BP stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 350.30 ($4.66). The stock had a trading volume of 77,010,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 379.70 ($5.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 394.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Get BP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.38) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.85) to GBX 510 ($6.78) in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 494 ($6.57).

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.