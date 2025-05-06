Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $199,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

