Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 91.7% increase from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seplat Energy Price Performance

LON SEPL opened at GBX 202 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.23. Seplat Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 147 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 243 ($3.23). The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity

In other Seplat Energy news, insider Roger Thompson Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($112,986.84). Also, insider Babs Omotowa bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £31,860 ($42,350.13). In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,000 shares of company stock worth $15,226,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

