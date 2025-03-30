American Money Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

American Money Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $123.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

