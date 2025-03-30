Toy Stocks To Research – March 27th

GameStop, Walmart, Dollar Tree, Costco Wholesale, and Target are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to the shares of companies that produce, market, or sell toys and related products. These stocks can be influenced by seasonal trends and consumer preferences, leading to fluctuations in performance that investors need to carefully evaluate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,134,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,691,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.51 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,717,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $687.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

DLTR traded up $6.58 on Thursday, hitting $75.79. 9,753,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,072. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $939.96. The company had a trading volume of 768,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,838. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $987.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $946.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $181.86.

