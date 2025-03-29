Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $357.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.60.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

