Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 12,675 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 134.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 105.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in National Grid by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in National Grid by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 2.7 %

National Grid stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.