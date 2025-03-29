Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,591 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.31% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $62.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

