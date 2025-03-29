IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,011 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.48. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

