Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Sysco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

