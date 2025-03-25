Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.42. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

