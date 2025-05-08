Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DDOG. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.04, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.04. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,986,009.75. The trade was a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,456 shares of company stock valued at $39,018,715. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

