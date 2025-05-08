Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ NAII opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

