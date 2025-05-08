Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ NAII opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.