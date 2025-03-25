eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of EGAN opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.54. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of eGain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 171,451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in eGain by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59,207 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in eGain by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

