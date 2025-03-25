3M’s (MMM) “Hold (C+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their hold (c+) rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.71. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

